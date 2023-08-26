Saturday, August 26, 2023
Strange, but real, haze in Iran’s Mazandaran Province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Air pollution

Horizontal visibility in parts of Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, has decreased to only 500 meters.

The province alongside the Caspian Sea, is known for its fresh clean air.

The weather forecast expert of the province’s meteorological department says the air pollution is caused by the phenomenon from neighboring Turkmenistan.

