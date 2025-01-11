Space agency chief says Iran plans to unveil local satellite within weeks

Salariyeh said that the satellite, which is also capable of black-and-white imaging with an accuracy of 8 meters, is a developed version of Pars 1 and will be unveiled on the National Day of Aerospace Technology.

He pointed out that the satellites Pars 1 and 2 will feature a series of sensing satellites in the country.

Salariyeh added that Iranian experts are designing Satellite Pars 3, which will have black-and-white imaging accuracy of less than 2 meters.

The Head of Iran’s Space Agency stated that the data transmitted through these satellites will be used in fields such as industry, agriculture, and the environment.