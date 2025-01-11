Media WireScience and TechnologySelected

Space agency chief says Iran plans to unveil local satellite within weeks

The Head of Iran’s Space Agency, Hassan Salariyeh, has stated that the local sensing satellite Pars 2, with color imaging accuracy of 4 meters, will be unveiled in early February, marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Salariyeh said that the satellite, which is also capable of black-and-white imaging with an accuracy of 8 meters, is a developed version of Pars 1 and will be unveiled on the National Day of Aerospace Technology.

He pointed out that the satellites Pars 1 and 2 will feature a series of sensing satellites in the country.

Salariyeh added that Iranian experts are designing Satellite Pars 3, which will have black-and-white imaging accuracy of less than 2 meters.

The Head of Iran’s Space Agency stated that the data transmitted through these satellites will be used in fields such as industry, agriculture, and the environment.

