FAO expects further increase in Iran’s grain output in 2024

Figures cited in a Monday report from FAO’s Food Outlook, a biannual publication focusing on developments affecting global food and feed markets, showed that Iran’s grain output is expected to reach 20.1 million metric tons (mt) on 2024.

Iran was the 10th largest grain producer in Asia in 2023 with 19.8 million mt of output. The country relied on imports for 14.9 million mt of its grain needs.

The FAO report estimated that Iran’s wheat output will reach 13.5 million mt this year, flat on last year.

Rice output in the country is expected to increase by 18% to 2.6 million mt in 2024, the figures showed.

Iran has introduced policies to encourage increased agricultural output in the country to prevent any shortage of basic foods that can be caused by US sanctions targeting its foreign trade.