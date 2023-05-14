Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveAgriculture

Rice paddies thirsty for water

By IFP Editorial Staff

A local official with the water department in Iran’s Gilan Province says the water level in Sefidrood Dam has lessened by 21 percent compared to last year and by 50 percent compared to normal times.

That has created a pickle for many farmers who have cultivated rice in their paddies, especially since Farvardin and Ordibehesht, the first two months on the Iranian calendar year, are the time for rice plantation, and since paddies consume large amounts of water.

Some are using pumps to channel water from wells to irrigate their rice paddies, but well water isn’t nearly enough.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Sefidrood Dam, being fed by a river of the same name, have been opened, but water consumption under the current circumstances needs to be managed well.

Gilan Province in northern Iran is one of the poles in rice cultivation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks