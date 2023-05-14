Rice paddies thirsty for water

That has created a pickle for many farmers who have cultivated rice in their paddies, especially since Farvardin and Ordibehesht, the first two months on the Iranian calendar year, are the time for rice plantation, and since paddies consume large amounts of water.

Some are using pumps to channel water from wells to irrigate their rice paddies, but well water isn’t nearly enough.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Sefidrood Dam, being fed by a river of the same name, have been opened, but water consumption under the current circumstances needs to be managed well.

Gilan Province in northern Iran is one of the poles in rice cultivation.