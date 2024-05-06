Official: Hundreds of buildings Destroyed in recent fire in northern Iranian village 

The governor of Gilan said in a report to the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi that the buildings were totally destroyed in the blaze that broke out a few days ago in a shrine in the village of Emamzadeh Ebrahim, near the city of Shaft.

Asadollah Abbasi also said the interior minister has ordered to pay loans to the people affected by the incident, due to the extensiveness of the incident.

Local officials say 118 properties had insurance coverage while a number of households were not insured.

There are no reports of casualties due to the fire. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Gilan Province hosts millions of tourists throughout the year and it is one of the most popular tourist hubs of Iran.

The village of Emamzadeh Ebrahim, named after a son of the seventh Shia Imam, is a major mountainous tourist attraction.

The shrine of Emamzadeh Ebrahim is a major religious site in the region too.