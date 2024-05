The governor of the Shaft County Mehdi Naqdi said the fire started from a closed bakery and spread to the surrounding areas.

There are no reports of fatality or injury in the incident and the mausoleum in the village is intact.

The blaze caused a power cut in the region and knocked the telecommunication network offline.

The wooden houses and structures in Emamzadeh Ebrahim are one of the tourist attractions in Gilan province.