Thursday, February 15, 2024
Leopard’s majestic return: Wildlife wonders in Gilan’s Amlash, northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The director general of the department of environment protection in Gilan province,  announced the recent capture of captivating images of a leopard in the lush forests of Amlash in the northern Iranian province.

Hamzeh Ashouri added this marks yet another sighting, affirming the thriving ecosystem and heightened security in the region.

Ashouri highlighted the continuous efforts of environmentalists and the crucial role played by local communities in preserving the natural habitat.

The recurring appearances of leopards signify a stable environment with ample nutrition, a testament to the dedicated work invested in the area, he added.

With camera traps strategically placed, the images showcase the elusive beauty of the leopard species, underscoring the region’s rich biodiversity.

The captured images not only serve as a visual delight but also contribute significantly to ongoing research and protection initiatives for threatened species.

