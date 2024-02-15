Leopard’s majestic return: Wildlife wonders in Gilan’s Amlash, northern Iran

Hamzeh Ashouri added this marks yet another sighting, affirming the thriving ecosystem and heightened security in the region.

Ashouri highlighted the continuous efforts of environmentalists and the crucial role played by local communities in preserving the natural habitat.

The recurring appearances of leopards signify a stable environment with ample nutrition, a testament to the dedicated work invested in the area, he added.

With camera traps strategically placed, the images showcase the elusive beauty of the leopard species, underscoring the region’s rich biodiversity.

The captured images not only serve as a visual delight but also contribute significantly to ongoing research and protection initiatives for threatened species.