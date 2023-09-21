Water, electricity and gas restored in Iran’s Astara after heavy flood 

Amir Moradi, tha crisis management director of Gilan Province added that efforts are under way to remove debris from houses that were inundated.

He added that more than 4000 houses were affected by the flooding, adding that authorities in Astara have provided the displaced with makeshift homes.

The flood that had been triggered by heavy rains blocked roads between Astara and Talesh and destroyed a number of buildings.

Astara’s bazaar was also inundated by the flood. Several people sustained injuries by the flood.