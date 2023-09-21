Thursday, September 21, 2023
Water, electricity and gas restored in Iran’s Astara after heavy flood 

By IFP Editorial Staff

An official in the northern Iranian province of Gilan says authorities have managed to restore water, electricity and gas in all areas affected by the recent flood in the city of Astara along the Caspian Sea

Amir Moradi, tha crisis management director of Gilan Province added that efforts are under way to remove debris from houses that were inundated.

He added that more than 4000 houses were affected by the flooding, adding that authorities in Astara have provided the displaced with makeshift homes.

The flood that had been triggered by heavy rains blocked roads between Astara and Talesh and destroyed a number of buildings.

Astara’s bazaar was also inundated by the flood. Several people sustained injuries by the flood.

