9 killed in single road accident in Iran’s Semnan

By IFP Editorial Staff

A traffic incident involving three vehicles in the central Iranian province of Semnan left 9 people killed on Thursday.

The head of Semnan’s Red Crescent Hossein Derakhshan said rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to take the only injured person to the hospital and disentangle the bodies from the damaged cars.

Iran has a high rate of road accidents in the world, which soars during holidays patticularly those of the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

According to the latest update on Thursday on traffic casualties during Nowruz holidays, that started last Wednesday, 585 have lost their lives on the roads.

The head of the Control Room of the Traffic Police said the majority of the accidents took place in Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Isfahan, Khuzestan, and Khorasan Ravazi provinces.

