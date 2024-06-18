Four dead in earthquake in northeast Iran

Hussein Zafari, spokesperson for the Disaster Management Organization of Iran, confirmed the fatalities, attributing them to the collapse of stone building facades.

“Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site and have been conducting necessary rescue operations,” Zafari stated.

The earthquake’s shallow depth of six kilometers exacerbated the damage.

Authorities are currently engaged in debris removal, and an emergency meeting is underway to coordinate further response efforts.

Initial reports indicate that the majority of injuries were caused by falling debris.

Emergency services continue to operate in the affected areas, providing aid and assessing structural damages.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.