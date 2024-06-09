Severe dust storm hits Iran’s Bandar Abbas, causing disruptions

The storm, which started in the early afternooncon Sunday, quickly intensified, making it difficult for drivers to see and navigate the roads.

Local authorities reported that the strong winds led to numerous incidents of tree branches breaking, which in turn blocked roads and damaged property.

The dust and debris carried by the wind also created hazardous conditions for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Residents were advised to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid the health risks associated with the dust particles.

Those with respiratory conditions were particularly cautioned to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks and using air purifiers.

In addition to physical damage, the storm caused significant disruption to daily life. Schools and businesses were forced to close early.

Meteorologists have warned that the storm might persist for the next 24 hours.