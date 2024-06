The epicenter of the quake, which hit at a depth of 10 kilometers, was Nosrat Abad city, 100 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital Zahedan.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

A day earlier, at least four people were killed and more than 120 others were injured in a 5.0-magnitude earthquake in the northeastern Iranian city of Kashmar in Khorasan Razavi province.