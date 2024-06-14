Unseasonable hail, rainfall catch northern Iran by surprise 

Other cities of Semnan province experienced rainfalls and dust storms.

The adjacent province of Mazandaran was also affected by the untimely adverse weather conditions.

The Tehran-Chalous route was blocked due to heavy rains and floods.

According to reports, some vehicles got stuck in the floodwaters near Kandovan.

Also on Thursday, people in the capital Tehran and Qom faced a substantial dust storm which severely reduced visibility on the roads.

A similar storm caused widespread disruption in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Normal life was also disrupted in the capital Tehran due to severe storm.