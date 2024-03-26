Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Nowruz traffic accident victims in Iran soars to 510

By IFP Editorial Staff

Road crashes in Iran during the first week of the Persian New Year has so far claimed 510 lives, which is still a grim record despite a slight decrease compared to previous years.

The head of the Traffic Police General Seyyed Teymour Hosseini gave the update on Tuesday morning in a meeting with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Minister of Roads and Transportation Mehrdad Bazrpash.

According to the latest figures, over 310 million trips have been registered nationwide during the holidays that started last Wednesday.

Tehran, Khorasan Ravazi, Isfahan, Fars and Khuzestsan provinces have topped the list of the regions with highest number of road incidents during Nowruz.

Iran has one of the worst records of traffic accidents in the world mainly due to poor maintenance of the roads and reckless driving.

