Heavy hail causes material damage in Kermanshah, eastern Iran 

As predicted by a weather forecast, the hailstorm whitened several areas of the province and flooded some rivers.

The hail did not cause any casualties, but it caused damage to cars and trees and destroyed a bridge.

The latest meteorological data shows the main wave of the precipitation system in Kermanshah province that had prompted the issuance of an orange warning affected the atmosphere of the region from Tuesday evening and will last until Thursday.

In addition to flooding public roads, they may cause local floods as well.