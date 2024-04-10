Wednesday, April 10, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Heavy hail causes material damage in Kermanshah, eastern Iran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Spring hail, as large as an egg, covered some parts of the western Iranian province of Kermanshah in the early hours of Wednesday.

As predicted by a weather forecast, the hailstorm whitened several areas of the province and flooded some rivers.

The hail did not cause any casualties, but it caused damage to cars and trees and destroyed a bridge.

The latest meteorological data shows the main wave of the precipitation system in Kermanshah province that had prompted the issuance of an orange warning affected the atmosphere of the region from Tuesday evening and will last until Thursday.

In addition to flooding public roads, they may cause local floods as well.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks