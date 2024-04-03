Iran Police: 813 people killed in Nowruz road accidents

Brigadier General Teimour Hosseini said 667 fatal road crashes happened during the Nowruz holidays that also injured 21,441 people.

Most of the accidents have reportedly happened in Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Fars, Esfahan, Khuzestan and Khorasan Razavi provinces.

Despite the nearly 30 percent decline in road accidents in the Persian New Year compared to previous years, the figures are still tragically high compared to other countries in the world.

Iran has one of the world’s worst records of tragic incidents on the road mainly due to poor maintenance of the road and reckless driving.