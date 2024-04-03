Wednesday, April 3, 2024
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Iran Police: 813 people killed in Nowruz road accidents

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Road

The commander of the traffic police of Iran says 813 people have died in road accidents across Iran since March 14, 2024 when the Nowruz holidays started.

Brigadier General Teimour Hosseini said 667 fatal road crashes happened during the Nowruz holidays that also injured 21,441 people.

Most of the accidents have reportedly happened in Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Fars, Esfahan, Khuzestan and Khorasan Razavi provinces.

Despite the nearly 30 percent decline in road accidents in the Persian New Year compared to previous years, the figures are still tragically high compared to other countries in the world.

Iran has one of the world’s worst records of tragic incidents on the road mainly due to poor maintenance of the road and reckless driving.

