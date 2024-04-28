Sunday, April 28, 2024
Iran wins 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian National Futsal Team beat down Thailand 4-1 in the final match at the Bangkok Arena, denying the hosts their first title as champions of Asia.

Iranian futsallers got off to a good start, taking the lead in the first minute. That came about when Salar Aghapour placed it on a tee for Mahdi Karimi, who finished into the bottom corner of the net.

Saeid Ahmadabbasi who scored the second goal, netted for the eighth time in this tournament during the first half.

Thailand then retook the initiative to make a comeback. And they made it in a spectacular way in the 25th minute. Jirawat Sornwichian exchanged passes with Muhammad Osamanmusa before darting through center and chipping the ball over Mohammadi.

Iran was too quick to hit back. Two minutes later, Sangsefidi lofted the perfect cross to an unmarked Aliasghar Hassanzadeh to volley home to regain their two-goal advantage.

Thailand was desperate trying to make up for the goals Iran netted in the second half. But their offensive posture cost them dearly in the 34th minute when Mohammadi gained possession in his area before lofting the ball over to score Iran’s fourth goal.

This secured Iran’s 13th AFC Futsal Asian Cup title.

