Nowruz road crash fatalities in Iran rises to 664

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian traffic police, in an update on Saturday on the latest figures of the road accidents since the beginning of Persian New Year, put the death toll on 664 people.

The head of the traffic police General Ahmad Shirani also reported that over 17,400 people have been injured in the accidents since March 20.

The highest number of the deaths happened in Kerman, Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Isfahan, Khorassan Razavi, and Khuzestan provinces.

Meanwhile, the police have imposed restrictions in the highly congested road from the northern city of Chalus to the capital Tehran to facilitate the return of the travelers in the final days of the 13-day holidays.

Iran has one of the world’s worst records of tragic incidents on the roads mainly due to poor maintenance of the roads and reckless driving.

