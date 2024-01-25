Iran tourism: Khomam Saturday Bazaar shining in Gilan province

Nestled just 15 km from the vibrant city of Rasht, the capital city of Gilan, along the Rasht-Anzali Road, this weekly market has become a treasure trove of cultural richness.

Every Saturday, from 6 pm to 12 pm, Khomam transforms into a bustling arena where predominantly women entrepreneurs take center stage.

Adorned with their creations, these talented artisans bring a kaleidoscope of handmade handicrafts to the market.

What makes this bazaar even more remarkable is the presence of mothers who, accompanied by their children, contribute to the lively atmosphere.

The Khomam Saturday Bazaar not only showcases the artistic prowess of the region but also embodies a spirit of community and empowerment, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking a unique cultural experience.

