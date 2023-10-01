Photographer captures striking image of Iranian leopard in Gilan’s forests, northern Iran

The elusive creature was photographed at an altitude of 1700 meters within the restricted hunting zone of Ashkorat Rudsar, showcasing the stunning biodiversity of this protected region.

Director General of Environmental Protection in Gilan expressed appreciation for this significant documentation of the Iranian leopard, highlighting the critical importance of preserving their natural habitat and ensuring their continued existence in the wild.

He added the photograph serves as a reminder of the rich wildlife heritage that Iran possesses and emphasizes the need for conservation efforts to safeguard these magnificent creatures for generations to come.