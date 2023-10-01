Sunday, October 1, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNature and WildlifeSelected

Photographer captures striking image of Iranian leopard in Gilan’s forests, northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
leopards

In a remarkable achievement, a skilled photographer has captured a mesmerizing image of a male Iranian leopard in the lofty forest heights of Gilan, northern Iran.

The elusive creature was photographed at an altitude of 1700 meters within the restricted hunting zone of Ashkorat Rudsar, showcasing the stunning biodiversity of this protected region.

Director General of Environmental Protection in Gilan expressed appreciation for this significant documentation of the Iranian leopard, highlighting the critical importance of preserving their natural habitat and ensuring their continued existence in the wild.

He added the photograph serves as a reminder of the rich wildlife heritage that Iran possesses and emphasizes the need for conservation efforts to safeguard these magnificent creatures for generations to come.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks