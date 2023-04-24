Canola fields turn gold as key oil plants flower in Arak, central Iran

The expansion of canola farming for its oil in the farmlands of the Markazi Province began in the year 2014 and agricultural experts started work to identify the types, which have a greater potential.

Currently, the province has 750 hectares of canola farmlands with an average output of over two tons a hectare. Farmlands in Arak, Zarandieh and Saveh counties have been producing the lion’s share of the crop.

Canola is one of the most significant oil seeds and certain types of the plant produce their maximum crop in moderate and cooler climates.