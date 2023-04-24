Monday, April 24, 2023
Canola fields turn gold as key oil plants flower in Arak, central Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

One month into spring in Iran, the canola fields in the central city of Arak are shining bright.

The expansion of canola farming for its oil in the farmlands of the Markazi Province began in the year 2014 and agricultural experts started work to identify the types, which have a greater potential.

Currently, the province has 750 hectares of canola farmlands with an average output of over two tons a hectare. Farmlands in Arak, Zarandieh and Saveh counties have been producing the lion’s share of the crop.

Canola is one of the most significant oil seeds and certain types of the plant produce their maximum crop in moderate and cooler climates.

