Bee Breeding in Lorestan, western Iran

Iran’s Lorestan Province has become one of the leading parts of the country where honey is produced thanks to its rich climate and diversity of vegetation.

Currently, 3,100 people with 314,000 hives are working in the bee industry in Lorestan Province.

Thus, 314,000 hives produce 2,800 tons of honey in Lorestan every year. The figure accounts for three percent of the honey produced in Iran.

One of the most important programs of Lorestan’s Agriculture Department in the beekeeping industry is branding, packaging and marketing because the honey produced there is of high quality.