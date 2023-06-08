Activist: Iran risks losing position in global pistachio market to US

Mehdi Tayyebzadeh, a member of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, told ISNA that Kerman Province, as the main producer of pistachios and dates in the country, has been active in the field of exports, apart from supplying the domestic needs.

The average income from the export of these two products has brought about $1 billion to the province in profit, he said.

Tayyebzadeh highlighted the problems facing the planting of pistachios, including water shortage, calling for authorities to address the issues before Iran loses it position to the US and other rivals, who have been greatly investing in the sector.

“Over the past years, America has invested significantly in this field and has become very active in the European markets and even the Chinese market,” he said. “Therefore, in order not to lose our market, we must prepare important plans.”

Cultivation of pistachios in Iran dates back to the ancient times, when the country remained the world’s unrivaled producer of pistachios for a long time, with Kerman being the hub of production for so-called green gold.

Over the past decade, however, climate change has caused severe drought in Iran, leading to 85 percent of the country being classified as arid or semi-arid and taking a heavy toll on the agriculture sector.