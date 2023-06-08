Thursday, June 8, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveAgriculture

Activist: Iran risks losing position in global pistachio market to US

By IFP Editorial Staff
Pistachio

An economic activist warns that the challenges facing Iran’s pistachio production could lead to make the country lose its position on the global market to the United States and other rivals.

Mehdi Tayyebzadeh, a member of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, told ISNA that Kerman Province, as the main producer of pistachios and dates in the country, has been active in the field of exports, apart from supplying the domestic needs.

The average income from the export of these two products has brought about $1 billion to the province in profit, he said.

Tayyebzadeh highlighted the problems facing the planting of pistachios, including water shortage, calling for authorities to address the issues before Iran loses it position to the US and other rivals, who have been greatly investing in the sector.

“Over the past years, America has invested significantly in this field and has become very active in the European markets and even the Chinese market,” he said. “Therefore, in order not to lose our market, we must prepare important plans.”

Cultivation of pistachios in Iran dates back to the ancient times, when the country remained the world’s unrivaled producer of pistachios for a long time, with Kerman being the hub of production for so-called green gold.

Over the past decade, however, climate change has caused severe drought in Iran, leading to 85 percent of the country being classified as arid or semi-arid and taking a heavy toll on the agriculture sector.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks