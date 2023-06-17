FAO names Iran as largest dairy exporter in Asia

It also said Iran ranks as the 13th largest producer of wheat, 13th largest producer of rice and also 11th largest producer of meat in Asia.

In its latest report on “World Food Prospects”, FAO has predicted that Iran’s production of cereals and grains will reach 18.8 million tons in 2023.

Meanwhile, FAO reported that wheat, rice and barley will be Iran’s predominant produced grains in 2023.

It is expected that 13 million tons of wheat will be produced in Iran in the 2023 Crop Year, so Iran’s production of wheat in the current year will remain unchanged compared to the previous year.

Iran had imported five million tons of wheat from overseas in 2022, FAO said, adding that the country is expected to import 4 million tons of wheat in the current year.

FAO put the total wheat production volume in the world in 2022 at over 137,700,000 tons.

Iran was the 13th largest producer of wheat in 2022 and it is expected that the country will retain its position in the current year without any change.

The European Union, China and India stood at first to third places in the world in terms of wheat production respectively, FAO added.