Iranian vice president expresses sympathy over California wildfire

In a message on his Instagram page, Aref wrote, “Urgent global measures are necessary to address and combat crises, whether it is the genocide and crimes of the occupying regime in Gaza or the climate change-induced disasters like the recent destructive wildfires in California.”

“In today’s interconnected world, the pain and suffering of one person is the pain and suffering of all,” he further noted and wrote, ”We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the California wildfires and pray for a swift recovery of the situation.”

Earlier, former Iranian minister of communications, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, had proposed that the government extend its sympathies to those affected by the incident, stressing that “Humanity is higher than differences…”

Eleven people are so far died across the Los Angeles area after destructive wildfires fueled by dry conditions and powerful winds erupted Tuesday. Thousands of structures have been destroyed and roughly 180,000 people have been forced from their homes. Officials say the true death toll is not known as the fires continue to destroy neighborhoods.