Embrace the enchanting autumn beauty of Farim Sahra forests in Iran’s Mazandaran

The forests, including the Bula Forest which is part of the ancient 50-million-year-old Hyrcanian forests located on the northern slopes of the Alborz mountain range, add to the beauty of the region, especially in autumn.

These forests are considered some of the oldest in the world. The Farim Sahra is situated at an elevation of 900 meters above sea level, adding to its picturesque charm.

The combination of rich history and natural splendor makes Farim Sahra a unique destination for nature enthusiasts and those seeking a serene escape into Iran’s northern landscapes.