IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and WildlifeTourismSelected

Embrace the enchanting autumn beauty of Farim Sahra forests in Iran’s Mazandaran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Farim Sahra in Iran’s northern Mazandaran Province is renowned for its stunning beauty, surrounded by lush forests to the north and south.

The forests, including the Bula Forest which is part of the ancient 50-million-year-old Hyrcanian forests located on the northern slopes of the Alborz mountain range, add to the beauty of the region, especially in autumn.

These forests are considered some of the oldest in the world. The Farim Sahra is situated at an elevation of 900 meters above sea level, adding to its picturesque charm.

The combination of rich history and natural splendor makes Farim Sahra a unique destination for nature enthusiasts and those seeking a serene escape into Iran’s northern landscapes.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks