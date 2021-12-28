Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Spokesman: President Raisi to visit Russia early next year

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s government spokesman says President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia soon.

“Ayatollah Raisi will visit Russia early in the next Gregorian year and the presidential office’s deputy for political affairs is planning the visit,” said Ali Bahadori Jahromi o Tuesday.

It was earlier announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Raisi to pay an official visit to Moscow in early 2022.

“I hope the Iranian president accepts my invitation and can visit Russia early next year,” Putin said.

Important agreements and contracts are expected to be signed during the visit. The two sides are also expected to discuss key issues such as the nuclear deal and an increase in economic and trade exchanges between Iran and Russia.

Russia is a signatory to the nuclear deal and is a party to the Vienna talks to revive the agreement.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia said Monday that there has been a considerable increase in Iran’s exports to the Russian Federation in the current year.

Kazem Jalali said it is expected that Russian imports from Iran hit one billion dollars for the first time in the entire current Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 20.

