Russian FM Lavrov seeks Iran’s stance ahead of Putin-Trump meeting, says expert

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s one-day visit to Tehran on Tuesday is seen as a strategic move to gauge Iran’s positions ahead of an upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, according to geopolitical expert Abdolreza Faraji-Rad.

In an interview with the Iranian news outlet Etemadonline, Faraji-Rad emphasized that Lavrov’s trip is closely tied to recent developments in Iran-US relations and aims to facilitate dialogue between the two global powers.

Faraji-Rad noted that discussions about Iran have surfaced in recent communications between Putin and Trump, as well as in meetings between other Russian and US officials.

Lavrov’s visit, therefore, appears to be an effort to understand Tehran’s stance before it could be presented during the anticipated Putin-Trump talks.

The expert suggested that the US might delay implementing new sanctions against Iran if negotiations gain momentum.

He highlighted the potential for Russia to act as a mediator, which could ease economic pressures on Iran and reduce regional tensions.

Faraji-Rad stressed that any opportunity to open diplomatic channels should not be overlooked, provided Washington shifts its approach.

Iran has repeatedly asserted that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, a point Faraji-Rad reiterated, underscoring Tehran’s willingness to engage in constructive dialogue.

