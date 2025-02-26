President Pezeshkian vows to accelerate Iran-Russia cooperation

During a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pezeshkian described the bilateral relationship as growing and stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of agreements, especially the comprehensive strategic agreement between the two countries.

“Iran and Russia have notable capacities to enhance their cooperation, and we are determined to strengthen interactions between Tehran and Moscow,” he stated.

He further emphasized the significance of a continuous, constructive engagement between the two nations.

“Iran and Russia have closely aligned perspectives on regional issues and are seeking to strengthen their regional and international cooperation, both through bilateral interactions and via organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Union, and BRICS,” the president said.

The Russian minister also underscored that every effort would be made to sustain and accelerate the growing cooperation and implement bilateral agreements, particularly the comprehensive strategic agreement.

Lavrov said the completion of Iran’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union would provide a new and effective channel to strengthen bilateral relations — especially in economic and trade areas.

“Iran and Russia have many mutual interests in maintaining effective regional cooperation.”

Iran and Russia have deepened cooperation in recent years. Both countries are under Western sanctions.

In January, Pezeshkian visited Moscow and signed a strategic partnership agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster economic and military collaboration between the two nations.