Sunday, April 16, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and WildlifeTourismSelected

Iran tourism: Shidvar, “Iran’s Maldives” in the Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shidvar Maru Island

Among the beautiful southern islands of Iran is one called Shidvar which is located in Hormozgan Province along the Persian Gulf.

Shidvar, also known as Maru, is a small and completely coral island, whose beaches and blue waters have created spectacular and unique scenery.

This is an eye-catching island of Hormozgan on which no people live. There are no amenities there either.

The azure waters and the coral nature of the coast of Shidvar Island have built it a reputation as being Iran’s Maldives.

This island counts as one of the not widely known islands of the Persian Gulf, which is called Maru in the local language because there are lots of rattlesnakes on the island (“mar” being Persian for snake).

These poisonous and dangerous snakes are the reason why no amenities are found in Maru despite its pristine and beautiful natural scenery.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks