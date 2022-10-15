Saturday, October 15, 2022
Sanctions hampering treatment of MS patients in Iran: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
MS patients in Iran

Sanctions against Iran have affected the treatment of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS).

“In order for MS patients to take, begin to take or continue to take some drugs, some tests are needed, which must be done abroad,” says the vice-chair of Iran’s MS Association.

“Unfortunately, anti-Iran sanctions have kept us from conducting these tests, and some of the patients have been harmed because of that,” the same source added.

He said there are around 97,000 MS patients in Iran, but noted that there are almost no problems with regards to the medicines needed by them.

“Now, most MS patients in the country use Iranian drugs, which are currently available, and fortunately we face no challenges as far as drugs for MS patients are concerned,” the official explained.

