Rouhani Praises Mourners for Observing Health Protocols in Muharram Processions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has commended the mourners, eulogists, and organizers of the ceremonies held to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein for their compliance with health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rouhani on Sunday expressed satisfaction with the strict observance of health protocols during the days of Muharram, especially on the nights of Tasu’a and Ashura, as reported by Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Health Minister Saeed Namaki, the heads of the security and health committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

In a conversation with the two ministers, President Rouhani referred to people’s pious and responsible behaviour in holding their glorious mourning ceremonies while adhering to strict health protocols, and said the behaviour has its roots in the rich religious culture of the people and their commitment to humanitarian issues and altruism.

“In the lunar months of Muharram and Safar, they should continue to follow the health instructions in the same strict way so that no one contracts coronavirus by participating in the mourning rituals of Imam Hussein (AS).”

The President also responded to the concerns of the Ministers of Health and the Interior about the new wave of summer trips during the recent holidays, saying, “Those who have travelled during the recent holidays should not allow their non-compliance with protocols to cause a new escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak, and negatively affect the hard work of the medical staff.”

Rouhani stated, “Those who have travelled should strictly follow the health instructions and social distancing and avoid being in crowded places, to prevent damaging the success that has been achieved in controlling the second wave of coronavirus.”

He further pointed to the news of the development of the coronavirus vaccine in some countries, and ordered the necessary measures to purchase the vaccine as soon as possible and to carry out the usual experimental and diagnostic steps in order to start effective measures in this field in the country as soon as possible.

“Considering the spread of the second wave of the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health should take necessary measures to prevent burnout and exhaustion of the country’s medical staff and, if necessary, take action to train new staff and replace them more quickly.”

Rouhani emphasised that, of course, the most important point in this regard is that people strictly follow the health protocols to prevent more trouble and as a result, fatigue and exhaustion for the country’s healthcare staff and defenders, who have been at the forefront of fighting the disease for more than six months.