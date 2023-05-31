President Raisi: Iran’s envoys abroad must double efforts to boost ties with regional states, intl. organizations

In a meeting with Iran’s envoys to other countries on Wednesday, President Raisi said his administration’s policy was “interactions with all countries based on justice and balance.”

“In the past, some believed that the fate of the countries in the world was determined by a handful of countries and we should thus coordinate our foreign policy lines with them, but we believe, on the contrary, that we should cooperate with each country according to its capacities and the necessities,” said Raisi.

“In defining lines in our foreign policy, we are not waiting for anyone’s frown or smile,” he added.

He said Iran’s policy is to cooperate with all countries that interact with the Islamic Republic out of good faith, but if a country is hostile to Iran, Tehran will resort to resistance.

The president said he firmly believed the key to the country’s problem is not surrendering but putting up resistance.

The representatives of Iran abroad should always seek to seize opportunities and create achievements for the country, he said.

Raisi added that ambassadors should represent the true image of the Islamic Republic on the global stage.