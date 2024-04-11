Israel killing Hamas leader’s sons proof of its brutality: Iran president

In a message addressed to Haniyeh on Wednesday, Raisi offered condolences on the deaths earlier in the day of his three sons and their children in a refugee camp in Gaza as a result of an Israeli airstrike.

“Undoubtedly, this crime made clearer the savage and child-killing psyche of this regime,” he said in the message, adding that the Israeli regime continues to resort to any action it deems necessary to save itself from the “collapse quagmire”.

The Iranian president also condemned the inaction and silence of the so-called advocates of human rights in the world in the face of the unprecedented crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Three sons and four grandchildren of Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in al-Shati refugee camp in north of Gaza.

Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar and represents Hamas in international meetings and negotiations, said in a statement that blood of his children and grandchildren would create hope and freedom for the people and the cause of Palestine.

Nearly 33,500 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its brutal aggression on the enclave in early October.

The one-sided war has also left tens of thousands of people wounded in Gaza while making more than a million people displaced across the narrow strip of land on the Mediterranean.

The aggression began after Hamas led an operation into the Israeli-controlled occupied territories of Palestine near Gaza, killing 1,200 settlers and military forces.