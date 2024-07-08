Hamas says thousands of new fighters recruited during Gaza war

In a recorded video statement, Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Al-Qassam, said the brigades managed to “recruit thousands of new fighters from the support ranks during the war, and thousands more are prepared to join when needed”.

“The human capabilities of the Al-Qassam Brigades are in excellent shape, and our fighters’ ability to fight and endure has become stronger and greater.”

The Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza have enhanced their defensive capabilities and recycled Israeli army munitions and rockets, he added.

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that operational activities continue throughout the Gaza Strip.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators, along with the United States, are working to achieve a prisoner exchange deal and a second truce between Israel and Hamas, following the first truce that lasted a week until early December.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Human rights organizations have warned that thousands of people in the besieged enclave are facing the risk of famine amid ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught.