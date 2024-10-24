Iran, China urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

In a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday, Pezeshkian and Xi discussed a range of issues pertaining to the relations between Tehran and Beijing and the regional developments.

Hailing China as a friend and major trade partner of Iran, Pezeshkian expressed confidence that mutual cooperation can help stand against the Western countries’ totalitarianism.

The Iranian president denounced the unconditional supports from the US and a number of Western governments for the Zionist regime as the main threat to regional peace, saying Israel has crossed all red lines and has proved that it does not respect any humanitarian or legal principles by massacring innocent people and civilians.

Iran does not seek clashes and believes that wars would not benefit anybody, Pezeshkian added, but warned that any act of aggression will draw Iran’s firm and decisive response.

For his part, President Xi voiced China’s readiness to promote relations with Iran, stressing the need to strengthen mutual trust.

Lauding the constructive interaction between the two countries at the regional and international levels, the Chinese president said the two states can cooperate fruitfully in various fields.

Pointing to the worrying situation in the region, he described an immediate establishment of ceasefire as the key to de-escalation of tensions.

China believes that Iran makes the appropriate arrangements to create peace and stability in the region, President Xi added, calling for efforts to prevent the deterioration of clashes.