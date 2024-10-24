Iran urges UN Security Council to force Israel into stopping aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

Iravani made the remarks during a Security Council meeting on Syria on Wednesday, amid deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Arab country as well as the regime’s bloody war on Gaza and Lebanon.

“We once again urge the Council to take swift, decisive action to compel the Israeli regime to end its aggression and atrocity crimes in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and to ensure full compliance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The time for action is now,” he said.

“Now, more than ever, this regime poses a grave and undeniable threat to international peace and security. Its relentless acts of terror are pushing the region to the brink of full-scale war. ”

Since early October 2023, Israel has killed at least 42,700 people in the besieged Gaza and 2,500 others in Lebanon.

Over the same period, the usurping entity has launched more than 116 aerial assaults on Syrian territory in blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Iravani stated that Israel’s terrorist attacks on Syria have claimed the lives of over 100 civilians, including 12 children, and caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and airports.

“The occupying regime is deliberately pursuing a systematic policy to cripple the infrastructure of the Syrian Arab Republic, exacerbating Syria’s security challenges and undermining critical humanitarian efforts,” he added.

The Iranian envoy also expressed deep concerns about Israel’s blatant disregard for red lines and shameless strikes on humanitarian convoys, facilities, and relief workers.

“These actions are flagrant violations of international law … The protection and support the regime receives from the United States emboldens its continued acts of violence across the region, allowing it to act without consequence,” he emphasized.

He further called for respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country and the entire region.

Additionally in his remarks, Iravani highlighted the suffering of the Syrian people amid economic instability, and foreign occupation and terrorism, saying the nation is also subject to hostile policies of the Western countries.

The humanitarian situation remains dire in Syria, which is grappling with a sharp decline in donor contributions for UN programs and the influx of refugees from neighboring Lebanon, he noted.

The Iranian envoy also assailed the United States for its use of sanctions as collective punishment, its politicizing of humanitarian aid, and obstruction of international efforts to support Syria’s reconstruction process.

“The United States and its allies continue to pursue their failed policy of inhumane, unilateral sanctions, effectively using them as a tool for the collective punishment of the Syrian people,” he said.

“Such harmful policies and practices have only prolonged the conflict and worsened the suffering of the Syrian people,” he added.