President Raisi: Iran to implement major electricity, water projects in 20 countries

Addressing a ceremony for the inauguration of Iranian-financed Uma Oya hydropower complex outside the Sri Lankan capital on Wednesday, President Raisi said Iranian engineers and technicians have foiled Western efforts to induce the idea that technological knowhow is in their monopoly.

The president noted, “We have relations with Asian, neighboring, and independent countries, and the relationship between Iran and Sri Lanka is one of the relationships with independent Asian countries that can create a bright future for both countries.”

He said Iran is ready to share its technological achievements with Sri Lanka and assist it on the path of progress.

The $514mn Uma Oya hydropower complex, delayed due to Western sanctions, is slated to boost Sri Lanka’s national grid and supply water for agricultural and household consumption.