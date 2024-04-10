Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Iran president says Muslims have human, religious duty to stop Gaza war

By IFP Media Wire
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stressed putting an end to the Israeli regime’s months-long genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is a human and religious responsibility for the Islamic countries.

Raisi made the statement in a message on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

“Islamic countries have a human and religious duty to stop, through immediate measures, the continuation of the Zionist regime’s attacks, which are a crime against humanity and genocide, and reduce the suffering of the defenseless people of Gaza,” the Iranian president said.

He added Iran was ready for any cooperation within the framework of the initiatives of the Islamic countries to resolve hunger, famine and other humanitarian crises in Gaza.

Praising worldwide rallies in support of Palestinians on International Quds Day, the last Friday of Ramadan, Raisi stated, “It is necessary to use this valuable turnout to end the bombing and siege of Gaza by the Zionist occupation regime and send humanitarian aid.”

Israel launched its atrocious onslaught on the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, after Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping regime on October 7.

The regime has so far killed over 33,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

