Thursday, April 18, 2024
Provincial tour takes Iranian president to Semnan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi took a trip to the central province of Semnan on Thursday as part of his provincial tours to inspect the development plans in the region.

The trips to the provinces across the country are primarily aimed at reviving factories and workshops that are on the cusp of being closed down.

Upon arrival in the province, east of the capital Tehran, President Raisi said, “Good steps have been taken to bring semi-closed and closed factories and workshops back online.”

The provincial tour, fourteenth since President Raisi took office in August 2021, is also scheduled to tackle water crisis in Semnan.

Below are some pictures of the president’s tour:

