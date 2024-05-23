Late Iranian President Raisi laid to rest at Imam Reza Holy Shrine in Mashhad

His body was interred at the mausoleum of Imam Reza, the revered eighth Shia Imam in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

His funeral procession attracted millions, with throngs of mourners flooding the streets to pay their final respects.

Concurrently, the United Nations General Assembly in New York observed a minute of silence in honour of Raisi, acknowledging his significant role on the international stage.

Earlier, the body of Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, who also perished in the crash, was laid to rest at the Shah Abdul Azim shrine in Rey, a southern suburb of Tehran.

On Wednesday, Tehran hosted a commemorative event attended by dozens of leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

The assembly underscored the profound impact of Raisi’s leadership.

The ill-fated helicopter was carrying President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, the governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz’s Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, the head of the presidential security team, and the helicopter’s three crew members.

The group was returning from the inauguration of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan Republic when the tragedy occurred.