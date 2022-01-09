Sunday, January 9, 2022
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Raisi: Close ties with neighbors high on Iran’s agenda

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran has praised growing cooperation with Turkmenistan, saying close ties with neighbors is high on the Islamic Republic’s foreign agenda.

In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the Turkmen president’s special representative, Raisi said the two sides were determined to take “useful, effective” steps to advance the interests of the two nations.

The Turkmen official was in Tehran to hand over a written message from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to his Iranian counterpart.

Raisi described his recent meeting with the Turkmen president in Ashgabat and telephone exchanges between the two sides as the start of a “new chapter” in bilateral relations.

“In these talks, the obstacles that existed in the way of boosting cooperation, including in the fields of energy and transportation have been removed through proper decisions and the stage has been set for deepening ties between the two states,” Raisi said.

Tehran, he added, attaches special significance to the expansion of ties with neighbors.

“Iran and Turkmenistan are not just neighbors but also share close bonds,” Raisi said.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov said his country was resolved to strengthen its relations with Iran in various spheres, especially in energy, economy, trade, transportation, and culture.

He added that Turkmenistan was seeking a new page in ties with Iran and, to that effect, it would put forward a variety of proposals for broader cooperation during the Turkmen president’s future visit to Tehran.

Previous articleMinistry: Over 160 killed, 6k arrested in Kazakhstan unrest
Next articleIranian president calls for expansion of ties with Tajikistan

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks