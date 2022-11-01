Raisi administration official speaks of ‘golden opportunities’ in medicinal herb industry

Speaking at the inauguration of the Medicinal Herbs, Natural Products, and Traditional Medicine Exhibition, Dehqani Firouzabadi said, “There are a national capacity, the expertise, and a massive history of developing the medicinal herb industry, natural products, and traditional medicine in the country.”

Dehqani Firouzabadi said 8,500 herbal species had been identified in Iran, out of which 2,500 had medicinal qualities.

He said 1,800 species of the latter type were local to Iran.

“The side market for complementary medicine, medicinal herbs, and such related industries as extract [manufacturing] create golden opportunities and a national opportunity for the country,” he added.