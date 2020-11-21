President Thanks Domestic Firms for Developing Rapid COVID-19 Diagnosis Test

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed gratitude to local knowledge-based companies for having developed kits to rapidly diagnose COVID-19.

Speaking in a Wednesday cabinet session, President Rouhani said the kits can diagnose the disease in a very short time.

“When these kits are used, the result of the test is known in less 20 minutes. This is of great help,” he said.

The president noted domestic firms are now developing many pieces of equipment used to treat coronavirus patients.

“We are now self-sufficient in producing CT-scan devices and ventilators. We do not need to import these products from abroad and our knowledge-based companies are producing them inside the country,” President Rouhani said.

“We are now producing in the country all the medicines said to be useful in treating COVID-19,” said the president.

He underlined Iranian companies are also working hard to produce vaccines for coronavirus.

“Efforts are being made to develop a vaccine for coronavirus,” said Rouhani.

“Of course, we have been trying to buy vaccines from other countries as well, so that we can purchase vaccines from other countries if they develop it sooner,” he said.

“Still, we will help all knowledge-based companies trying to develop vaccines for COVID-19. We hope to develop a safe vaccine sooner or later,” said the president.