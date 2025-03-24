IFP ExclusiveSport

Iranian Wrestling Federation chief elected as vice president and board member of Asian Wrestling Council

By IFP Editorial Staff

Alireza Dabir, President of Iran’s Wrestling Federation, has been elected as Vice President and board member of the Asian Wrestling Council.

The council elections, marking the highest participation in its history, were held in Amman, Jordan. Dabir secured 27 votes to join the council’s board as its third member.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zayed from Jordan won the presidency with 34 votes, while Ye Zhang  from China received 28 votes.

Seven candidates competed, with each requiring 20 votes to become a member of the council. However, former council president Dowlat Turlykhanov fell short with 16 votes.

Another success for Dabir was thst he unanimously won 7 votes from new board members for the vice presidency.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks