Iranian Wrestling Federation chief elected as vice president and board member of Asian Wrestling Council

The council elections, marking the highest participation in its history, were held in Amman, Jordan. Dabir secured 27 votes to join the council’s board as its third member.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zayed from Jordan won the presidency with 34 votes, while Ye Zhang from China received 28 votes.

Seven candidates competed, with each requiring 20 votes to become a member of the council. However, former council president Dowlat Turlykhanov fell short with 16 votes.

Another success for Dabir was thst he unanimously won 7 votes from new board members for the vice presidency.