Trump growing angry over ongoing Russia-Ukraine aerial attacks: Report

Following Trump’s recent calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin claimed it had ordered a 30-day pause on strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv supported a mutual halt on energy strikes but accused Russia of continuing attacks against Ukraine’s civilian targets.

Washington and Kyiv previously backed a broader 30-day ceasefire that would include ground operations, but Moscow rejected the proposal unless it included a halt on foreign military support for Ukraine and other conditions that would weaken Kyiv’s ability to defend itself.

Sources close to Trump told the Telegraph that he remains committed to brokering a ceasefire but is growing impatient.

Despite this, White House officials, “those closest to the president,” reportedly maintain a calm atmosphere and urge patience with the process.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue heavy attacks on Ukrainian cities. At least four people were killed and 13 injured in Russian strikes over the past day, regional officials reported on March 24.

Kyiv has also reportedly launched strikes against Russia. Ukrainian drones attacked the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on March 19, causing a fire that firefighters are still battling five days later, Russian authorities claimed.

On March 21, Russia also accused Ukraine of shelling the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast, a key transit facility for Russian gas exports to Europe. Ukraine’s General Staff denied the claim, accusing Moscow of staging a provocation.