Pezeshkian: Iran will not forget China’s assistance in countering US sanctions

In a meeting with Peng Qinghua, Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress and special envoy of the President of China in Tehran, Pezeshkian added that China has been a friend to Iran in difficult times.

Pezeshkian also stressed the completion and implementation of the major “Belt and Road” initiative and the 25-year cooperation plan between the two countries.

Pezeshkian referred to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS as international platforms for interactions between Iran and China.

The President also pointed to the Zionist regime’s action in assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, in Tehran, and highlighted US financial, military, and political support as a factor in the continuation of Zionist crimes.

He said the international community is responsible for the unprecedented, brutal, and anti-human crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, and human rights organizations and countries claiming to uphold human rights must be accountable for their silence in the face of this modern-day barbarism.

Pezeshkian called on China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to use all its capacities to condemn Israel’s crimes.

Peng Qinghua also emphasized his country’s readiness to implement the 25-year cooperation plan and enhance economic, political, social, and cultural cooperation with Iran.

Peng Qinghua further stated that China firmly condemns the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and emphasizes the necessity of adhering to international principles and respecting Iran’s territorial sovereignty.