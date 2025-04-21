FM Araghchi stresses strategic cooperation between Iran, Russia, China

Araghchi, visiting Moscow ahead of the next round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, described Iran-Russia relations as “closer and stronger than ever,” citing a newly ratified 20-year strategic partnership agreement.

“We are expanding economic ties despite sanctions and won’t wait for their removal,” he stated.

On trilateral cooperation with China and Russia, he said such collaboration is “essential in today’s world,” noting ongoing discussions on Iran’s nuclear issue and readiness to broaden dialogue to other areas.

“Together, we can take effective steps for international peace and security,” he added.

Addressing Western and Israeli threats, Araghchi asserted that Iran “does not yield to pressure” and is prepared to defend itself.

“I doubt military threats will materialize – the US and Israel know our capabilities,” he said, adding that diplomacy remains Iran’s priority but that it is “fully prepared for any scenario.”