FM Araghchi stresses strategic cooperation between Iran, Russia, China

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the necessity of trilateral cooperation between Iran, Russia, and China to address global challenges during an interview with Russia’s RT network.

Araghchi, visiting Moscow ahead of the next round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, described Iran-Russia relations as “closer and stronger than ever,” citing a newly ratified 20-year strategic partnership agreement.

“We are expanding economic ties despite sanctions and won’t wait for their removal,” he stated.

On trilateral cooperation with China and Russia, he said such collaboration is “essential in today’s world,” noting ongoing discussions on Iran’s nuclear issue and readiness to broaden dialogue to other areas.

“Together, we can take effective steps for international peace and security,” he added.

Addressing Western and Israeli threats, Araghchi asserted that Iran “does not yield to pressure” and is prepared to defend itself.

“I doubt military threats will materialize – the US and Israel know our capabilities,” he said, adding that diplomacy remains Iran’s priority but that it is “fully prepared for any scenario.”

