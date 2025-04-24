Iran, China FMs emphasize strategic partnership in countering unilateralism

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is heading an official delegation to Beijing for consultations with senior Chinese officials, met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister delivered Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s written message for the Chinese president to Mr. Wang.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the Iran-China relations over the past five decades serve as a model of expanding ties based on mutual respect and trust.

Araghchi pointed to the robust relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that the friendly and strategic ties will not be influenced by any third party.

He underscored that the leaders of both countries are determined to use all capacities to secure the mutual interests of the Iranian and Chinese nations.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated China’s positive role in the developments of the West Asia region and described the current situation in the region as very worrying.

Referring to the ongoing genocide in occupied Palestine and the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression against Lebanon and Syria, alongside the US military aggression in Yemen, Araghchi described Israel’s occupation and expansionism as the root-cause of the persistence and expansion of insecurity in West Asia.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the international community to take immediate and effective action to halt the genocide and aggression in the region.

He also thanked China for its constructive and effective policy on Iran’s nuclear issue and sanctions removal, and briefed his Chinese counterpart on the latest state of indirect talks between Iran and the US.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for his part stressed the importance of the China-Iran strategic partnership for securing mutual interests and safeguarding regional and international peace and security.

Wang spoke about the necessity for all countries, particularly the Global South, to uphold the rule of law and multilateralism.

He noted that bullying and arrogance in the international arena pose a serious threat to a rules-based order enshrined in the principles of the UN Charter.

The top Chinese diplomat also praised Iran’s good faith and responsible approach regarding the nuclear issue and reaffirmed China’s support for the ongoing talks over the matter.