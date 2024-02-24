Saturday, February 24, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Persian leopard spotted in Iran’s Qazvin province

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s environmental guards have spotted an Iranian leopard while patrolling the protected areas of Alamut in Qazvin province, west of the capital Tehran.

Commander of the Environmental Protection Unit of Iran’s Qazvin province Mehdi Taheri told Tasnim news agency that the sighting happened on Friday morning.

A clip posted online shows the leopard sitting atop a rock in a mountainous area. The film was apparently shot by an environmental guard.

Another leopard was spotted on January 4 in eastern Alamut.

Environmental protection authorities say the leopard is among endangered species whose protection is now more important than ever. Previously, officials said that 500 to 800 Persian leopards are scattered in three Iranian northern provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan and Golestan and also in Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Sistan-Baluchestan and Fars provinces.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks