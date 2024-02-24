Persian leopard spotted in Iran’s Qazvin province

Commander of the Environmental Protection Unit of Iran’s Qazvin province Mehdi Taheri told Tasnim news agency that the sighting happened on Friday morning.

A clip posted online shows the leopard sitting atop a rock in a mountainous area. The film was apparently shot by an environmental guard.

Another leopard was spotted on January 4 in eastern Alamut.

Environmental protection authorities say the leopard is among endangered species whose protection is now more important than ever. Previously, officials said that 500 to 800 Persian leopards are scattered in three Iranian northern provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan and Golestan and also in Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Sistan-Baluchestan and Fars provinces.